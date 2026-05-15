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Day parole revoked for Manitoba killer who fabricated Métis ancestry

May 15, 2026 740 views

By Brittany Hobson A man who spent decades behind bars for an axe murder in Manitoba has had his day parole revoked because he lied about being Métis. Jack Wayne Bender, 74, was granted day parole last month. He had been incarcerated since June 1974. In a decision released this week, the Parole Board of Canada said it cancelled the day parole May 5 after Bender admitted he had lied about his ancestry. “You have maintained this deception for several years. You also disclosed that you never wished to be released on day parole. This disclosure has led to an increase in your level of needs and a decrease in your motivation,” the board said in its decision. “The fact that you lack transparency and are reluctant to engage in…

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