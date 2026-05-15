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Manitoba nursing college vows reconciliation action plan after public apology

May 15, 2026 262 views

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba issued a formal public apology Tuesday to First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples for what it described as systemic discrimination and generational harms within Manitoba’s health-care system. The apology was delivered during a ceremony attended by Elders, Knowledge Keepers, nurses and community members. “It is that spirit of reconciliation and collaboration that has brought us together here today,” said Deb Elias, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar of the college. Elias said the organization recognized it had “a great deal of learning to do” as it examined its role in reconciliation within its regulatory mandate. “As the largest health-care profession in Manitoba, registered nurses have been part of the problem and must be part of…

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