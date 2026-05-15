Experts call for ‘Indigenous lens’ on hiring and workplace policies

By Clint Fleury, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – “You are working on Indigenous territory on First Nations land in this area. No matter if you’re talking about a mine or you’re talking about any kind of business, know the area, know the history and know what you can do. It’s all the responsibility of all Canadians to participate in reconciliation,” says Wendy Landry. The vice president of Indigenous leadership, partnerships and strategies at Confederation College, was one of three expert panellists at the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce leaders’ luncheon on Wednesday. The panellists encouraged business leaders to strengthen ties with Indigenous communities and fielded questions regarding labour shortages, building Indigenous partnerships and advancing regional economic opportunity. Landry recommended investing in “the Indigenous lens in your company,…



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