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Toronto Rock and Halifax Thunderbirds meet in all-Canadian NLL final

May 15, 2026 131 views

By John Chidley-Hill Nick Rose has had 11 years to think about what he would do differently if he ever reached the National Lacrosse League final again. Rose will be in between the pipes when his Toronto Rock host the Halifax Thunderbirds on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series. It’s the league’s first all-Canadian final since 2015, when the Edmonton (now Saskatchewan) Rush swept Toronto 2-0. “I think that year we may be maybe took it for granted that we were going to win after knocking off the top team for three or four years, and this year, we can’t take anything for granted,” said Rose, recalling how the Rock, motivated by the death of general manager Terry Sanderson, eliminated the Rochester Knighthawks before losing to Edmonton….

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