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Alberta’s timing targets for West Coast pipeline ‘best-case scenario’: CIBC analysts

May 19, 2026 212 views

By Lauren Krugel Analysts at CIBC World Markets say the timeline the Alberta government set out for construction to begin on a potential new West Coast oil pipeline reflects a best-case scenario. The province aims to submit a proposal to the federal major projects office by July 1, have it designated a project of national interest by Oct. 1 and have shovels in the ground as early as Sept. 1, 2027. The Alberta government laid out those targets after it and Ottawa finalized one of the last outstanding elements of their energy accord signed late last year — an agreement on how the market price on carbon is to gradually increase to $130 a tonne by 2040. The last remaining side-agreement to sew up is between the province, federal government…

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