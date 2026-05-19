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Hands-on career expo gives Lakeland students a look at opportunities close to home

May 19, 2026 211 views

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week The expo took place May 13 and May 14. Organizers expected just under 1,000 students from Cold Lake, St. Paul, Kehewin, Cold Lake First Nations, Bonnyville, and surrounding communities to attend the event. Now in its third year, the Lakeland Regional Career Expo has continued to grow, with organizers planning to make it an annual event. Jasmine Arndt, program coordinator with Careers Next Generation, said the event is organized by a planning committee that includes local school divisions, Community Futures, and Portage College. Arndt said the expo is meant to help students discover career options in the Lakeland that they may not have been exposed to through family or friends. Unlike a traditional career fair, the event focuses on interactive…

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