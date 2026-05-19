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Chiefs respond to the separatist petition being squashed

May 19, 2026 220 views

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Chiefs from both Piikani and Blackfoot Nations have responded to the squashing of the separatist petition. Last Wednesday, Justice Shaina Leonard ruled the Stay Free Alberta never should have been issued, citing the provincial government’s failure to fulfill its duty to consult with First Nations and the outcome of a successful referendum would create direct and adverse effects on First Nations Treaty rights. This decision comes after a commenced joint legal proceeding from the Blood Tribe, Piikani Nation and Siksika Nation, which began in January. Following court augments from all parties, Mitch Sylvestre, chief executive officer of Alberta Prosperity Project, which is a leader in the Alberta separatist movement, put forward an application which asked Justice Leonard to remove herself from…

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