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Here’s why Resolute Bay has the cheapest groceries in Nunavut

May 19, 2026 158 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Resolute Bay has the cheapest groceries in the territory, according to a Government of Nunavut study. In Nunavut, the average grocery haul is $198.75, but in Resolute Bay those same items go for $165.83. The community of 183 people only has one grocery store, the Tudjaat Co-op, where prices are 16.59 per cent below the territorial average. Matt Teed, a former manager at the Tudjaat Co-op from 2012 to 2014, said Resolute Bay gets higher Nutrition North subsidies than some other communities because it’s more remote. “The more isolated the location, higher subsidies,” Teed said of the federal program for groceries. Teed, who has been a manager at Co-ops and Northern stores owned by The North West Company, said Co-ops…

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