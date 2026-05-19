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The hidden crisis at Tsawwassen’s ferry causeway beach

May 19, 2026 123 views

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Delta Optimist The Tsawwassen Causeway Beach is currently facing significant environmental and safety challenges due to high traffic and a lack of clear jurisdictional oversight. Recurring misuse is threatening public safety, culturally significant lands and animal habitat. “There’s sort of like a ‘no man’s land’ between whose responsibility it is,” said Krystal Lockert, member and natural resources manager with the Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN). Lockert explains that the Causeway is essentially a jigsaw puzzle of different authorities. The Ministry of Transportation is responsible for the road and the parking lot, while BC Ferries manages the beach from the moss line down to the water. The City of Delta handles police and fire calls for the area, but the Tsawwassen First Nation’s own land…

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