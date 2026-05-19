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Petition circulating to stop killer’s release to Nunavut

May 19, 2026 217 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Editor’s note: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing. When Rachel Seepola Michael was told the man responsible for her mother’s death could be released from prison on Aug. 26, she began fearing for her life. Rachel was 17 when her mother, Kathy Michael, was beaten to death by Pitseolak Peter. “Losing a parent in such a violent way permanently changes every part of your life. More than a decade later, I still carry that trauma every single day,” Rachel said. Kathy and Peter were married in 2013 when he inflicted head trauma, burns, bruising and a broken neck to Kathy, who succumbed to the physical trauma. Peter was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years, on top of time…

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