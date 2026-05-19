Candidates for Nunavut Inuit association president explain why they’re running in the election

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The 10 candidates for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) president in the May 27 election told Nunavut News the top reasons they are running to become leader of the Inuit land claims organization. Social programs, language, airlines, food security and the Nunavut Land Claim Agreement were all mentioned by the candidates. Samuel Augaajuk Alagalak Alagalak said he wants to improve the daily lives of Inuit through a change in policies. “Reduce cost of living so Inuit can afford to eat and house themselves,” Alagalak said. He wants to instill pride and independence among Inuit through the hard work that they do. Getting Inuit back what they’re owed and repairing past wrongs was another reason Alagalak said he’s running. “Implement the Land…



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