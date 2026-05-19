Nunavut community harbour would see improvements under federal government plan

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The federal government plans on investing in small-craft harbours around the country, including in Pangnirtung, where improvements have been proposed to improve the commercial fishery and community vessel access. Installing corrosion protection on the fixed wharf, replacing floating wharves, improving the harbour’s launch ramp and dredging of the channel and basin are all part of the plan for the Pangnirtung harbour. In its Spring Economic Update, the federal government is suggesting $957.8 million be spent across Canada to improve and repair small-craft harbours like the one in Pangnirtung. “Strengthening our small craft harbours through targeted investments, such as those in Pangnirtung, will improve our ability to monitor activity in the region, respond to emergencies and safeguard our territory in an…



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