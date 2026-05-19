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Goats hard at work in Delta!

May 19, 2026 200 views

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Delta Optimist Drivers passing through Tsawwassen are greeted by the bleats and excited hooves of a herd of goats, busy clearing vegetation as part of an innovative goatscaping effort. “Guided by research and shared expertise, the team identified goatscaping as an environmentally friendly approach to land management, helping reduce invasive species, enhance ecosystem health, and care for the land in a sustainable way,” said the Tsawwassen First Nations (TFN) online. This initiative is a collaborative measure by TFN’s Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability, Natural Resources, Public Works, and Lands departments. The project began after the land was overrun with species, and community members expressed concern about the abundance of blackberries. Moira K. Barron, along with her husband, is the owner and operator of Oceanside…

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