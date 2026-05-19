Cherokee Nation integrates culture into new treatment center built with opioid settlement funds

By Sarah Liese And Sierra Pfeifer TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — Culture is vital for recovery. That’s a lesson Juli Skinner, a citizen of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, learned during her time in foster care, years later working in child welfare and now, as the senior director of the Cherokee Nation’s behavioral health center. Tribal traditions have given her a healthy way to self-regulate and strengthen her connection with Spirit. “Culture is such a protective factor,” Skinner said. “Historical trauma has hit a lot of people — Native Americans, tribes — hard. Lost language, lost traditional ways, and we’ll never get all of that back.” Despite seeing the benefits, culture has never been baked into the inpatient treatment options available to citizens of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma, a tribe…



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