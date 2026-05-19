First Nations leader says UCP government ‘on notice’ after judge dismisses separation petition

By David Boles, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, St. Albert Gazette Indigenous leaders say a judge’s decision to quash Alberta’s separatist petition is a warning to Premier Danielle Smith’s government that any proposed referendum on Alberta independence cannot proceed without First Nations consultation. “This ruling puts the premier on notice and the other separatist MLAs who are pushing for this referendum,” said Treaty 8 Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi. Mercredi made the comments following a move by Justice Shaina Leonard to dismiss the separatist petition on Wednesday, May 13, saying the province had a duty to consult with First Nations peoples. First Nations argued Alberta separation could affect treaty rights and the Crown’s constitutional obligations to Indigenous peoples, triggering a duty to consult. Leonard said in her decision the petition should never…



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