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Hamilton man arrested, Brantford police seize over $12,000 in illicit drugs

May 19, 2026 1247 views

By Alex Murray Writer BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police Service (BPS) arrested a 48-year-old Hamilton man  May 19, on six weapons- and drug-related charges. The arrest was made in connection with a March 13 shooting incident at a Colborne Street motel in Brantford. On May 13, members of the BPS Emergency Response Team, K9 Unit, Drug and Firearm Enforcement Unit, Major Crime Unit, and Criminal Intelligence Unit executed a 487 Criminal Code Search Warrant for an Allan Avenue residence in Hamilton and arrested the suspect. The warrant was issued on May 11. Police seized 95.7 grams of cocaine, 26.7 grams of fentanyl, a nine-millimetre round, and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency during the search. BPS said the street value of the seized fentanyl is about $2,670 when trafficked by the gram….

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