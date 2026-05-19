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Inuit lamp symbol approved for headstones at national military cemetery

May 19, 2026 196 views
A headstone featuring a traditional Inuit lamp is seen in this undated photo. The lamp has been approved as an optional spiritual emblem for headstones at the National Military Cemetery. The qulliq emblem was unveiled in a ceremony at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa on May 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Beechwood Cemetery Foundation (Mandatory Credit)

A headstone featuring a traditional Inuit lamp is seen in this undated photo. The lamp has been approved as an optional spiritual emblem for headstones at the National Military Cemetery. The qulliq emblem was unveiled in a ceremony at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa on May 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout – Beechwood Cemetery Foundation  By Alessia Passafiume A traditional Inuit lamp has been approved as an optional spiritual emblem for headstones at the National Military Cemetery. The qulliq emblem was unveiled in a ceremony at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa, attended by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Tuesday. Traditionally carved from soapstone and fuelled by whale or seal oil, the lamp symbolizes light, warmth, guidance and survival and is meant to reflect Inuit members’ service in the Canadian Armed Forces. First…

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