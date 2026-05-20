Indigenous Worldview Is “Foundational” In Creation of Toronto’s New Ookwemin Minising Island Project

By Alex Murray Writer “Foundational.” That’s how Metis architect Terence Radford describes the influence of Indigenous knowledge and worldviews on Waterfront Toronto’s new Ookwemin Minising Island project. “My position on this is, it’s foundational. Indigenous peoples have been on this land since time immemorial and are the original caretakers and stewards. And as a landscape architect, my practice involves working with the land,” Radford told Turtle Island News. Radford is the principal landscape architect and founder of Trophic Design, an Indigenous firm that is serving as the local landscape architect and Indigenous design advisor for the island’s design. The island’s name means “place of the black cherry trees” in Anishinaabemowin and was determined through a process led by the City of Toronto’s Indigenous Affairs office. Previously called Villiers Island, it…



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