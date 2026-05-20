Six Nations Elected council donation policy more “bureaucratic”

Six Nations passed a draft policy aimed at formalizing how funding requests over $15,000 are evaluated and approved. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved the new Community Strategic Investment Fund policy and application framework during its May 12th meeting . The policy is designed to standardize how community funding requests are evaluated, scored and administered. . The recommendation came from the Finance Committee. Committee Chair Aaina VanEvery said. Councillor VanEvery presented the policy and said she had circulated the policy previously and received no feedback. “It’s now or never,” she said. VanEvery told council the policy was developed to address long-standing challenges in how funding requests are received and processed. She said that applications have often arrived “haphazardly and sometimes without the information,” creating what she described as “a lot…



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