Mississaugas of Credit First Nation taking feds to court

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation-The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) wants to know how much money the federal government is spending to fight First Nations seeking increased education funding for their children. And they are going to go to court to find out. MCFN launched a launched a Federal Court application last week that could force Canada to release records detailing how much public money has been spent fighting against increased education funding for First Nations children. The move came after Canada refused to disclose records related to its legal costs in ongoing litigation concerning equitable education funding for First Nations students. MCFN maintains that the federal government is legally required to release the information under federal access to information laws. “Canadians deserve transparency from their government,”…



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