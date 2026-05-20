Local News
ticker

Mississaugas of Credit First Nation taking feds to court

May 20, 2026 192 views
Chief Margaret Sault

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation-The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) wants to know how much money the federal government is spending to fight First Nations seeking increased education funding for their children. And they are going to go to court to find out. MCFN launched a launched a Federal Court application last week that could force Canada to release records detailing how much public money has been spent fighting against increased education funding for First Nations children. The move came after Canada refused to disclose records related to its legal costs in ongoing litigation concerning equitable education funding for First Nations students. MCFN maintains that the federal government is legally required to release the information under federal access to information laws. “Canadians deserve transparency from their government,”…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

The Indigenous exhibit that Trump failed to stop

May 20, 2026 158

By Felicia Mello/berkeleyside A group of local Indigenous leaders and Lawrence Hall of Science researchers strolled…

Read more
National News

Tornado Warning Issued Tuesday for Six Nations area

May 20, 2026 171

By Alex Murray Writer Severe thunderstorms hit the area of Brantford and Six Nations on Tuesday…

Read more