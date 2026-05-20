Sun shines on Bread and Cheese

Six Nations marks 160 years of celebrating Bread and Cheese Day By Alex Murray Writer Not even the scorchingly hot temperatures could keep Six Nations community members from showing up in the thousands to enjoy the midway rides and food vendors and most of all the Bread and Cheese at the 160th annual Bread and Cheese Day celebrations on Victoria Day Monday. The biggest draw of course was the Bread and Cheese giveaway inside Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Centre. Six Nations elder Gerard Roberts, who said the early bird catches the worm, was among the first in line, arriving at 9am on the holiday Monday for noon give-away. Roberts was even able to find a wedding anniversary gift for his wife at the festival while friends held his…



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