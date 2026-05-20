National News
ticker

‘Historic victory’ for Piikani as court quashes separatist petition

May 20, 2026 171 views

By Somya Lohia, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin’ the Breeze Piikani Nation is calling a recent Alberta Court of King’s Bench decision a “historic victory” for treaty rights. A May 13 ruling by Justice Shaina Leonard struck down the approval of a citizen-led petition that would have triggered a referendum on Alberta separating from Canada. Chief Troy Knowlton says the decision affirms that Treaty 7 is a “living, constitutionally protected agreement” that cannot be overridden by a citizen-led initiative or provincial referendum. Leonard’s decision quashed chief electoral officer Gordon McClure’s approval of the Referendum Relating to Alberta Independence petition, finding he made an error in law that rendered the approval unreasonable. The court also found the province failed in its duty to consult First Nations, including the Athabasca Chipewyan First…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

The Indigenous exhibit that Trump failed to stop

May 20, 2026 158

By Felicia Mello/berkeleyside A group of local Indigenous leaders and Lawrence Hall of Science researchers strolled…

Read more
National News

Tornado Warning Issued Tuesday for Six Nations area

May 20, 2026 171

By Alex Murray Writer Severe thunderstorms hit the area of Brantford and Six Nations on Tuesday…

Read more