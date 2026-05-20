CN Rail pledges $100 million to fight homelessness across its North American network

By Charlotte Glorieux Canadian National Railway says homelessness is a growing problem along its North American rail network and has pledged $100 million over ten years to fund community groups and shelters that offer services to the unhoused. Non-profits in Canada and the United States, including groups running research projects on homelessness, will be able to apply online for funding, Olivier Chouc, CN senior vice-president and chief legal officer, said in an interview Tuesday. He said CN officials are increasingly witnessing homelessness across the railway system. ”We have large areas, vacant land, and they tend to be attractive to homeless people and all these encampments,” Chouc said. For Montreal, where CN is headquartered, the company is donating $1 million to four organizations that help the homeless: Le Chaînon womens shelter;…



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