Carney lays out pipeline conditions as Eby flags negotiations on B.C.’s priorities

By Chuck Chiang and Brieanna Charlebois British Columbia Premier David Eby says he and Prime Minister Mark Carney have agreed to enter negotiations on B.C.’s priorities for developing the economy. Eby says ahead of a closed-door meeting with Carney, who’s visiting Vancouver, that part of friendship is telling each other the truth, including that developing the economy must go hand in hand with protecting the environment. He says that includes the moratorium on oil tanker traffic off B.C.’s north coast, that has been raised as a potential impediment to any new pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast. Carney says it’s important to build in the right way, in partnership with First Nations and with an emphasis on sustainability, and the priorities of British Columbians. He had earlier Wednesday laid…



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