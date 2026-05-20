Treaty No. 6 First Nations Welcomes Court Ruling Against Separatist Petition

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations is welcoming a recent Alberta Court of King’s Bench decision that quashed the approval of Stay Free Alberta’s proposed “independence petition,” calling the ruling a reaffirmation of Treaty rights and constitutional law in Alberta. Justice Shaina Leonard’s decision effectively blocks the petition process tied to an Alberta separation question. Treaty No. 6 leadership says the ruling reinforces what First Nations have long argued: that any attempt to pursue Alberta separation must recognize and respect Treaties No. 6, No. 7, and No. 8 as legally binding agreements. The Confederacy expressed gratitude for the continued legal and political advocacy of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, the Blackfoot Confederacy, and Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, noting their…