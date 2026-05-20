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Tornado Warning Issued Tuesday for Six Nations area

May 20, 2026 171 views

By Alex Murray Writer Severe thunderstorms hit the area of Brantford and Six Nations on Tuesday night (May 19), causing Environment Canada to issue several weather warnings. Environment Canada sent out multiple tornado warnings between 5 and 7 p.m. for areas including Brantford, the County of Brant, London, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, and Woodstock-Tillsonburg-Oxford County. Environment Canada said, “this is a very dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation” and warned of wind gusts up to 110 km/h as well as hail the size of ping pong balls. They encouraged residents to take shelter immediately. The warnings remained in place for areas east of Hamilton and in the Niagara region until about 8:20 p.m. At Six Nations of the Grand River, dark storm clouds could be seen over Chiefswood Road in downtown Ohsweken just before…

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