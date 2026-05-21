As disagreement over Fort Simpson education grew, politicians stepped in

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio In 2024, less than a year after a teacher was photographed dragging a student by the hood of her snowsuit at Fort Simpson’s Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Elementary School, a second teacher was accused of violence toward a child. In this instance, the teacher allegedly struck an eight-year-old student in a classroom of the Northwest Territories village school. The child’s mother, who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive nature of the situation, said the incident was caught on video. “You can see the teacher and his hand go back to the side, facing back, and then a second later you see [the child] hit the floor,” said the parent. She noted the video doesn’t show the teacher’s hand making contact with her son,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice