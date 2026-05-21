National News
ticker

Cocktail of pills, caffeine and fire retardant put B.C. chinook salmon at risk: study

May 21, 2026 146 views

British Columbia researchers found more than 200 contaminants in water and chinook salmon tissue samples collected from five sites in the Lower Fraser River estuary including everything from cocaine and antidepressants to caffeine and flame retardants. They say some of the “cocktail” that the juvenile fish are swimming in presents a possible risk to the young fish themselves and is concerning for the endangered whales that eat them. Researchers, primarily from the federal Fisheries Department and Simon Fraser University, completed a study slated for publication in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry, which is believed to be the largest screening of its kind in the Lower Fraser River. Senior author Tanya Brown said of the contaminants found, 16 were deemed “priority contaminants,” meaning the amounts were high enough that they “had potential…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

As disagreement over Fort Simpson education grew, politicians stepped in

May 21, 2026 230

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio In 2024, less than a year after…

Read more
National News

Supreme Court of Canada to decide whether to hear B.C. appeal in mineral claims case

May 21, 2026 143

By The Canadian Press The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to say today whether it…

Read more