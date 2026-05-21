Supreme Court of Canada to decide whether to hear B.C. appeal in mineral claims case

By The Canadian Press The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to say today whether it will hear British Columbia’s appeal of a ruling that found the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the provincial mineral claims regime are “inconsistent.” The B.C. Court of Appeal ruled in December that the provincial Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act should be “properly interpreted” to incorporate UNDRIP into the laws of B.C. with immediate legal effect. At the time, a statement from the Gitxaala Nation, one of two nations challenging the law, called the decision precedent-setting. The nation, along with the Ehattesaht First Nation, argued that the operation of an automated online registry permitting “free miners” to register claims to mineral rights on Crown land before consulting…
Related Posts
As disagreement over Fort Simpson education grew, politicians stepped in
May 21, 2026 230
By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio In 2024, less than a year after…
Cocktail of pills, caffeine and fire retardant put B.C. chinook salmon at risk: study
May 21, 2026 147
British Columbia researchers found more than 200 contaminants in water and chinook salmon tissue samples collected…