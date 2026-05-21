First Nations relay raises awareness about addiction

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Twenty-three runners spanning the four First Nations within Treaty 7 were welcomed home after completing a relay covering 611 kilometres in six days. One Goal, Many Nations Relay for Recovery, a grassroots initiative founded by Dustin Dick and organized by Red Road Reclamation Recovery Movement, focused on bringing awareness to addiction and unifying communities to fight back through support systems and aftercare. While their life experiences may have been different, each of them has been impacted by addiction in one way or another. Beginning in Siksika, the runners travelled to each of the Nations, picking up additional runners at each stop, before returning back to Siksika. Each runner ran two kilometres at a time before passing the banner to another. Justin…
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