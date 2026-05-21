Louis Riel division hires Manitoba’s first Indigenous woman superintendent

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press The new leader of the Louis Riel School Division is a Métis teacher who has — not unlike the founder of Manitoba — dedicated much of her life to supporting Indigenous families. Jackie Connell has been named the incoming superintendent and chief executive officer of the St. Vital-based board office in charge of educating 17,000 students. The board of trustees announced her historic appointment, which begins Aug. 4, late Tuesday. “I feel Indigenous women are inherently built to lead. I don’t know that education systems always see or honour that leadership,” Connell said in an interview Wednesday. “And so, I am honestly so grateful to the board.” The 45-year-old is currently the inaugural assistant deputy minister of Indigenous Excellence, a…
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