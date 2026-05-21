Indigenous developers ask councils for support on northern corridor project

By Chris Zwick, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News Grande Prairie councils are in favour a “highly ambitious” northern economic corridor initiative, especially the aspect that would revive much of the rail system that was pulled out of the region years ago. Dan Ukrainetz, the chief financial officer for Pisim Power, presented to City of Grande Prairie council May 11, seeking a formal letter of support. He presented to County of Grande Prairie council on May 7; both councils voted to provide letters of support in some form. Pisim Power is a First Nations-owned corporation, acting as a developer to secure Indigenous equity in projects that will make up the proposed national infrastructure project known as the Canadian Northern Corridor (CNC). The multi-billion-dollar concept establishes rights-of-way for road,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice