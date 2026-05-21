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Ottawa and Nunavut spending $2 million on marine training for more than 24 students

May 21, 2026 256 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The federal government is committing $1.5 million over three years to train Nunavummiut in the fishing and marine industry, while the Government of Nunavut said it would contribute $500,000 toward one year of the initiative. More than 24 students at the Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium are expected to benefit from the funding, according to government officials making the announcement at the Nunavut Legislature in Iqaluit on May 21. Up to 12 students per year will be trained. Students will complete a Transport Canada bridge watch rating training course that lasts 12-16 weeks. “That will create employment opportunities for those who are going through that training too, not only be able to work in the marine sector, but also…

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