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Indigenous youth discuss technology, economic reconciliation and female empowerment

May 21, 2026 283 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News While youth represent the future of Indigenous leadership, Joel Gamache says that when it comes to economic reconciliation, their voices need to be heard now. Gamache is the senior manager of national Indigenous youth in STEM programs for Actua, an organization dedicated to educating underrepresented youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. He moderated a May 13 panel of Indigenous youth leaders at the Forward Summit at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino on Tsuut’ina Nation, entitled “‘Passing the Torch’: Indigenous Youth Shaping the Future Economy.” “We believe it is critically important that Indigenous youth begin to have conversations at the economic reconciliation table, to set the stage for the future to foster meaningful partnership between industry and Indigenous communities,” said…

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