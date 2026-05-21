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OJP condemns institutional failure in Philippe Pinette death

May 21, 2026 185 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Office of Joyce’s Principle (OJP) condemned the treatment and preventable death of Philippe Pinette, following the release of the Québec Ombudsman report on the incident last week. Jennifer Petiquay-Dufresne, Executive Director of the Office of Joyce’s Principle, said that Pinette’s death is another example of systemic anti-Indigenous discrimination in Quebec’s healthcare system. “The death of Philippe Pinette reveals serious professional failings,” Petiquay-Dufresne said. Pinette was a 40-year-old man from the Innu community of Uashat Mak Mani-utenam. He was admitted to Hôtel-Dieu de Québec hospital in Quebec City in September 2022 while in the custody of the Québec City Detention Center. Pinette died in custody on September 19, 2022. The Ombudsman’s report linked his death to alleged professional neglect and inadequate medical…

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