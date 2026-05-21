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Brantford Police issue arrest warrant for Ohsweken woman wanted in aggravated assault

May 21, 2026 2360 views

By Alex Murray Writer An Ohsweken woman is wanted by the Brantford Police Service (BPS) in relation to an aggravated assault from January 2026. An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman BPS  identified through their investigation as 22-year-old Takia Greene of Ohsweken. BPS said they released Greene’s name and photograph because they are asking the public to come forward with information on her whereabouts. When, or if, she is located and arrested, Greene would be facing a charge of aggravated assault in relation to a January 2026 stabbing . BPS warned residents that spot Greene not to approach her and instead call the police. BPS could not be reached for additional comment on the case. Anyone with information that could help locate Greene is asked to call BPS…

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