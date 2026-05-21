Ottawa reveals plans to shut down and offload Nanisivik naval port on Baffin Island

By Kyle Duggan The federal government is shutting down its short-lived Nanisivik naval station on northern Baffin Island as a cost-cutting measure, and plans eventually to offload the property to another party. The Department of National Defence announced Thursday it already has started to transition the problem-plagued Nanisivik Naval Facility out of operations. The Arctic base, launched by the government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper, was once envisioned as a deepsea port and a pillar of Canada’s Arctic sovereignty. The station was built at a former mining site and refurbished by the federal government, but only came online in recent years after many years of delays and cost overruns. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government insists the station is no longer needed, citing its very short seasonal access window, repeated construction…



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