Police federation calls for probe of CBC-APTN show, says officers were ‘misled’

By Alessia Passafiume The National Police Federation is calling for an inquiry into a CBC and APTN comedy show it says intentionally misled current and former members of the RCMP to get them to agree to interviews. The show, which has not aired, is described by the Indigenous Screen Office as a satire program meant to “flip the script” on modern and historical injustices against Indigenous Peoples. The union says RCMP members were invited to participate in the show and were told they would be recognized and honoured for their service, but were instead “deceived, insulted and publicly shamed at the expense of Canadian taxpayers.” CBC said this week the show’s production is being paused while they assess existing footage. CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson says it’s important the series does…



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