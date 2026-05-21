Nova Scotia RCMP charge two adults in child’s 2024 death in Eskasoni First Nation

By Devin Stevens Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two adults in the 2024 death of a child in Eskasoni First Nation. Police say that on Aug. 5, 2024, they responded to a report about a sudden death of a child at a home in the First Nation in Cape Breton. Following an investigation they arrested a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman on Wednesday, both from Eskasoni. The two people have been charged with failing to provide the necessities of life and criminal negligence causing death. Police did not release the victim’s age or explain the child’s relationship with those accused, saying in an email that no further information would be released. The man and the woman were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in court at the…



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