National News
ticker

Carney points to Brexit, warns Alberta separation push could be ‘dangerous bluff’

May 25, 2026 257 views

By David Baxter Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday the Alberta referendum on separation is a “dangerous bluff” if anyone thinks its results could be used as leverage in future negotiations. Carney said he saw those effects first-hand when he was the governor of the Bank of England after the Brexit vote. He warned that people in the United Kingdom are still trying to undo the damage caused by that decision a decade later. “In these separation issues, it is often advanced that, ‘Vote for this and it’s a free option. Vote for this and we will strengthen our hand in a future negotiation.’ That is a very dangerous bluff,” Carney told a news conference in Ottawa on Monday. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said last week her government will pose…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Majority of MPs vote down Conservative motion calling for private property protection

May 25, 2026 288

By Sarah Ritchie A majority of the House of Commons voted against a non-binding motion calling…

Read more
National News

First Nation achieves perfect success rate in 1st local road tests

May 25, 2026 333

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SANDY LAKE – There are 68 new G2-licensed…

Read more