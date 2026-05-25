Carney points to Brexit, warns Alberta separation push could be ‘dangerous bluff’

By David Baxter Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday the Alberta referendum on separation is a “dangerous bluff” if anyone thinks its results could be used as leverage in future negotiations. Carney said he saw those effects first-hand when he was the governor of the Bank of England after the Brexit vote. He warned that people in the United Kingdom are still trying to undo the damage caused by that decision a decade later. “In these separation issues, it is often advanced that, ‘Vote for this and it’s a free option. Vote for this and we will strengthen our hand in a future negotiation.’ That is a very dangerous bluff,” Carney told a news conference in Ottawa on Monday. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said last week her government will pose…



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