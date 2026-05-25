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First Nations decry denialism on anniversary of suspected graves found at B.C. site

May 25, 2026 337 views

A First Nations leadership group says attempts to minimize “well-documented atrocities” at residential schools since the announcement that potential graves had been found in Kamloops, B.C., five years ago represent “racism, white supremacy and colonial violence.” The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation took a “courageous step” to share what the union calls “commonly held truth among First Nations” that residential schools were responsible for the deaths of Indigenous children. The First Nation announced on May 27, 2021, that ground-penetrating radar provided confirmation the remains of 215 students had been found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, although it has since been less categorical describing the find. The initial announcement set off a wave of grief across Canada, but…

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