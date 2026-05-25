MPs set to vote on Conservative motion calling for protection of private property

By Sarah Ritchie Members of Parliament are set to hold a non-binding vote today on a contentious question of private property rights. The Conservatives have introduced a motion calling on Ottawa to protect private property in all future agreements with First Nations. The motion stems from a 2025 B.C. Supreme Court ruling that confirmed the Cowichan Tribes hold Aboriginal title over about 300 hectares of land in Richmond, B.C. The ruling led to questions about how Aboriginal title and private property rights can coexist. B.C. and the Cowichan Tribes have both said they do not want to invalidate any privately held fee simple titles on the lands covered by the court decision. The federal Conservatives want to create a special committee to study the legal, constitutional and political steps that…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice