First Nation achieves perfect success rate in 1st local road tests

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SANDY LAKE – There are 68 new G2-licensed drivers who completed their testing in a remote First Nation thanks to a successful new initiative. Between May 12 and 14, four DriveTest examiners ran testing out of the radio station in Sandy Lake First Nation, 225 kilometres north of Red Lake. In order for to make testing possible in the fly-in community, the First Nation had to order speed limit and other traffic signs and have them posted around the community, said Una Gott, Sandy Lake’s emergency first response team coordinator, who spent four years working to bring testing to the community. “The cost alone just to fly out and do the test is a lot, it’s like $1,000 sometimes just for a…



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