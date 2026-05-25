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‘It really made me proud’: Youth bring Indigenous rights, concerns to United Nations forum

May 25, 2026 284 views

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com ATTAWAPISKAT – Earlier this month, four young advocates from Treaty 9 brought their concerns about the Ring of Fire and Indigenous rights to the United Nations in New York. Jeronimo Kataquapit from Attawapiskat First Nation and Ryan Fleming, a member of Attawapiskat First Nation living in Toronto, were among the youth delegates who spoke forum during the two-week event focused on Indigenous issues worldwide. For Kataquapit, the trip was part of his ongoing advocacy with Here We Stand, a youth-led grassroots movement he started in 2025 to raise awareness about development in the Ring of Fire and its effects on Treaty rights and the environment. Kataquapit explained that, unlike many official delegations, their group was not formally chosen or fully funded to attend…

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