OPP officer killed in line of duty

Procession Escort from Forensic Sciences and Coroner’s Complex ORILLIA, ON – A procession to escort Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Provincial Constable Tarun Bali from the Forensic Sciences and Coroner’s Complex (FSCC) in North York to Thornhill will take place on Friday, June 12, 2026. On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the James Bay OPP were attempting to stop a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation. During the attempted apprehension, an officer was struck by the vehicle. The officer, OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, was seriously injured and was later pronounced deceased. An 18-year-old male from Hearst was charged with first degree murder in relation to this investigation. The procession transferring Provincial Constable Bali from the FSCC to the funeral home will depart the FSCC…



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