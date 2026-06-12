Statement from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on the Anniversary of the Apology to Former Students of Residential Schools

June 11, 2026 Ottawa, ON – The Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition and the Conservative Party of Canada, released the following statement on the Anniversary of the Apology to Former Students of Residential Schools: “On this day in 2008, Prime Minister Stephen Harper delivered a long-awaited apology to the Indigenous community, finally acknowledging the government’s role in the Residential School system which, in Harper’s words, ‘was wrong, has caused great harm, and has no place in our country.’ “For over a century, motivated by the desire to assimilate Indigenous peoples and destroy their cultures, thousands of children were torn from their families and stripped of their language and traditions. “Over 150,000 children went through the system, far too many did not return. Those who did often…
Related Posts
First Nation in Manitoba declares state of emergency due to drugs, violence
June 12, 2026 100
The chief of a northern Manitoba First Nation says her community is so overwhelmed by drugs…
Alberta files appeal on court decision to throw out separatist referendum petition
June 12, 2026 76
By Jack Farrell Alberta’s government has filed its appeal of a judge’s decision to quash a…