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Full construction will not begin on Nunavut port this year

June 15, 2026 270 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The start date of full construction on the proposed Qikiqtarjuaq deep-sea port is not yet known, but it won’t be this year, according to an update from the proponent Arctic Economic Development Corporation (AEDC). In December 2025, AEDC said it was hoping to begin construction in June 2026. Project leader Harry Flaherty went to Ottawa in late 2025 in an attempt to secure fast-tracked funding for the project, but large gaps in financing remained. “These processes have not moved quickly enough to allow for a full construction season in 2026. Instead, we are hoping that we can still begin some on-site construction work later in 2026, pending federal funding decisions,” the AEDC report states. Phase 1 of the Qikiqtarjauq port…

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