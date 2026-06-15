‘I had nothing to live on’: The $60,000 romance scam that broke a B.C. senior’s heart

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Delta Optimist At 75 years old, B.C. resident Sharon Blakeborough suffered a heart attack. It was not just a sudden medical emergency. It was the physical breaking point of a year-long deception. A sophisticated romance scam left her with severe emotional trauma and $60,000 in financial losses. Blakeborough separated from her husband in 2022. Soon after, a man approached her on Facebook. “I started to believe in him because I was vulnerable, because I was lonely. Yes, I was very lonely,” she said. He used the name “David Thompson.” He presented himself as a military doctor who had served in Syria. He showered her with affection and promised to build her a house on her reserve in Chowéthel (Chawathil). The casual conversation quickly…



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