‘I had nothing to live on’: The $60,000 romance scam that broke a B.C. senior’s heart

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Delta Optimist At 75 years old, B.C. resident Sharon Blakeborough suffered a heart attack. It was not just a sudden medical emergency. It was the physical breaking point of a year-long deception. A sophisticated romance scam left her with severe emotional trauma and $60,000 in financial losses. Blakeborough separated from her husband in 2022. Soon after, a man approached her on Facebook. “I started to believe in him because I was vulnerable, because I was lonely. Yes, I was very lonely,” she said. He used the name “David Thompson.” He presented himself as a military doctor who had served in Syria. He showered her with affection and promised to build her a house on her reserve in Chowéthel (Chawathil). The casual conversation quickly…
Related Posts
Saskatchewan premier says there is room to make better use of trade deal with Europe
June 15, 2026 285
Saskatchewan’s premier says he sees significant potential to boost economic ties with Europe as he works…
Vancouver sets new standard for urban Indigenous engagement
June 15, 2026 171
By Nicolas Crier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Megaphone Magazine The City of Vancouver is known for…