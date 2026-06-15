American man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2024 killing in New Brunswick

A 49-year-old man from Maine has been found guilty of murder in the 2024 killing of a man in Esgenoopetitj First Nation, in northeastern New Brunswick. RCMP say a jury found Keith Martin guilty on Thursday of second-degree murder and attempted murder after a 23-day trial. Martin was the subject of a nearly 24-hour police manhunt in September 2024 and an alert warning residents of the First Nation to shelter in place because he was at large and armed. Police issued the alert after 48-year-old Mark Dwayne was found dead on Sept. 5, 2024, and Sylvio Savoie was found injured in what police called a firearm-related incident. Martin was arrested about a day later by police dog services and emergency response members. On Sept. 11, 2024, he appeared in Miramichi,…



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