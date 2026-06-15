Kanesatake students say shé:kon to the future

By Fern Marmont, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The ceremony on June 6 honoured the nine graduates who completed the intensive three-year immersion program. So far, this has been the largest graduating cohort for the program. “There is always the fear that when students from the program graduate, they get lost within the community,” said Wenn’tiio Will Gareau, a language teacher at Ratiwennenhá:wi. He added that it’s always a struggle to maintain the Kanien’kéha speaking community. “S,o it’s great to see that since this cohort has finished, they seem even stronger in their conviction towards our language, to save our language, and to keep speaking,” said Gareau. “That’s what they showed at the graduation, the confidence and pride for how far they’ve come,” said Gareau. For Gareau, this…



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